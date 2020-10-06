COVID claims 9 more Oregon lives; Deschutes Co. reports 12 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 581, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 35,340.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (7), Malheur (9), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (51), Polk (11), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (30), and Yamhill (11).

Deschutes County has reported 928 cases and 12 deaths.

Crook County has reported 64 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 567 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it has four COVID patients and one is in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 31 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.