COVID claims 8 more Oregon lives; 299 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 555, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 33,291.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (7), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (10), Lane (32), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (49), Morrow (4), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Wallowa (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 859 cases and 12 deaths; 724 patients have recovered as of Monday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 63 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 545 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had three COVID patients; two were in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Beginning today, we’ll be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 35 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.