COVID claims 7 more Oregon lives; 380 new cases reported

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 380 new and presumptive positive COVID cases, bringing the state’s total to 12,805.

Seven new deaths bring that total to 244.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive PCR test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Though not confirmed by a positive diagnostic test, presumptive cases have a high likelihood of having COVID-19 because of the specific nature of the symptoms and known exposure.

Presumptive cases are encouraged to seek testing to confirm that they do have COVID-19; those who test positive are recategorized as confirmed cases.

As of OHA’s last weekly report, less than 5% of the total cases reported in Oregon were presumptive cases.

Locally, Deschutes County reported nine new cases to bring its total to 276 (261 lab-confirmed positives); 198 of those patients have recovered.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported six COVID patients, with three in the ICU and on ventilators.

Crook County jumped one to 19; Jefferson County added two to reach 169.

Statewide more than 292,600 people have tested negative, including 16,000 in Central Oregon.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lane (8), Linn (2), Malheur (35), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (76), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (76), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (53), and Yamhill (6).