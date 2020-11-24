COVID claims 21 more Oregonians, a single-day high; hospitalizations continue to rise

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 21 new COVID-related deaths, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began.

The OHA reported 1,011 new and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state’s total to 67,333.

“We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that’s easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don’t contain it and a call to action to stop its spread.”

People can do their part to help reduce the spread of the virus: wear a mask, keep six feet between you and other people when you’re in public and wash hands often.

In addition, all Oregon counties are currently subject to a two-week freeze, which recommends that you limit the size of your social gatherings to six people or fewer, and gather with no more than one other household at a time.

he new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (44), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (9), Lane (57), Lincoln (23), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (113), Morrow (5), Multnomah (150), Polk (30), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (4), Wasco (9), Washington (183), and Yamhill (24).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

For comparison, the OHA recorded four positive flu cases last week statewide.

Deschutes County has reported 1,998 cases and 14 deaths.

Updated figures Tuesday show there are currently 1,118 active cases in Deschutes County.

According to Deschutes County Health, previously, “recovered” was calculated as the number of cases who have been released from isolation. Moving forward, “recovered” is calculated as the number of cases that had a case onset 60 or more days ago.

Morgan Emerson, the emergency preparedness coordinator for the county said this method, which aligns with the OHA, also allows the case investigation/contact tracing team to prioritize case investigation and reaching out to close contacts as they manage the current surge in cases.

Crook County has reported 201 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 786 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it had 14 COVID patients; one of the patients is in the ICU.

The hospital has 30 total ICU beds in Bend and Redmond.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 474, 18 more than yesterday.

There are 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, 4 more than yesterday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.