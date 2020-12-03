COVID claims 21 more Oregon lives; 1,151 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 973, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 79,263.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).

Deschutes County has reported 2,558 total cases and 15 deaths; 941 patients have recovered as of Wednesday, the latest data available.

The county is reporting 1,554 active cases.

Crook County has reported 248 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 878 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

St. Charles on Thursday reported 26 COVID patients. Five patients are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

Deschutes Co. COVID-19 page/data.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon jumped to 559, 10 more than yesterday.

There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is four more than yesterday.