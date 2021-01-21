COVID claims 11 more Oregon lives; OHA releases new pediatric report

The Oregon Health Authority reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,843.

OHA reported 849 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, today bringing the state total to 135,973.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (7), Columbia (1), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (42), Jefferson (6), Josephine (21), Klamath (18), Lake (1), Lane (97), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (18), Marion (87), Morrow (11), Multnomah (123), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (110), Yamhill (26).

Deschutes County has reported 5,103 cases and 39 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the latest data available, there were 2,925 active cases here; that’s one in 67 residents. Meanwhile, 2,115 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 631 cases and 11 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,718 cases and 25 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

As of Wednesday, 12,290 Deschutes County residents have been vaccinated.

Today, OHA reported that 14,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,699 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 20 and 6,252 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 20.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 253,711 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 479,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 23 COVID patients – three are on the ICU and on ventilators.

The hospital has vaccinated more than 8,000 people.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 329, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 87 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Pediatric Report released

Today, OHA issued a report analyzing the case data of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 5, there had been 119,488 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Pediatric patients — defined as people under 18 years old — accounted for 13,328, or 11.2%, of the total cases. There had been seven cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

There was a dramatic rise in daily COVID-19 pediatric cases in late October and mid-November with cases leveling out somewhat by the end of 2020.

The report indicates that while pediatric case counts have increased, pediatric patients remain far less likely than adults to develop severe cases of COVID-19.

Only 0.9% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. Comparatively, 6.2% of adults with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.