COVID claims 10th life in Deschutes Co.; 376 new cases reported statewide

A 10th Deschutes County resident has died from COVID complications, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The 80-year-old man tested positive on July 23rd and died on Friday. Additional details are still being confirmed.

The statewide death toll has now reached 355 with seven total deaths reported Saturday.

The OHA reported 376 new and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state’s total to 21,010.

Fifteen new cases were reported in Deschutes County to bring its total to 596; 380 have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).

Crook County is now reporting 47 cases; Jefferson County is reporting 355.