COVID cases force DCSO to postpone CHL appointments

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it will postpone concealed handgun license appointments due to an uptick of COVID cases in the office.

“This was not an easy decision to make because the service we provide to our community is important to us,” Sgt. Jayson Janes said in a statement.

Janes said the office has been following guidelines, but “we have had a couple members of our office test positive for COVID-19.”

“Our employees that have tested positive, and others affected are currently in quarantine,” he said. “This decision was made in order to keep our staff and the public safe during this time.”

This decision only effects CHL appointments.

“We understand the importance of the CHL program and are looking at other ways to provide this important service to the community,” Janes said.

Those that have appointments scheduled will be notified, and appointments will be rescheduled as soon as it can be done in a safe manner.