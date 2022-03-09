COVID cases down in Deschutes Co. for 7th straight week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,772, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 397 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 698,127.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (19), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Jackson (31), Jefferson (6), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (33), Lincoln (4), Linn (25), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (57), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (2), Union (4), Wasco (5), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County reported 237 COVID cases last week, down from 318 the previous week and down from 4,500 in mid-January.

Cases in Deschutes County have now declined for seven straight weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 23 COVID patients and one in the ICU.

For a while Tuesday, there were no COVID patients in the ICU for the first time since March 23, 2021.

Of those 23 patients, 12 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 291, which is 13 fewer than yesterday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 83 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (13% availability) and 416 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,287 (10% availability).

3/8/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 83 (13%) 47 (14%) 6 (6%) 9 (10%) 7 (12%) 2 (20%) 7 (16%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 416 (10%) 132 (7%) 33 (5%) 73 (12%) 54 (12%) 14 (28%) 70 (18%) 40 (35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Health Care Workforce dashboard monthly data refresh now available

For the March refresh, the Health Care Workforce dashboard has been updated with data up to Feb. 27. The overall vaccination rate is 85%.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,216 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 7. Of that total, 301 were initial doses, 344 were second doses and 953 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,479 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 7.

The seven-day running average is now 3,075 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,160,392 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 238,068 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,722,920 doses of Moderna and 269,103 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,163,948 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,871,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Note: The March 7th daily news release listed the seven-day running average at 582 doses per day. The seven-day running average should have been 3,167.