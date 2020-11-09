COVID cases continue rapid climb; OHA reports 734 cases, 4 new deaths

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 734, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 51,155.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18).

The state has reported more than 2,500 new cases of COVID since Friday.

Deschutes County has reported 1,484 cases and 13 deaths; 1,092 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 639 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 141 cases and five deaths.

St. Charles on Monday reported 15 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.