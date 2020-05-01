COVID cancels 75th Annual Crooked River Roundup

The 75th Annual Crooked River Roundup, scheduled for June 25-27 in Prineville, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

It is the first time, since the inaugural event in 1945, the rodeo has been canceled.

It’s the second big regional rodeo to be called off due to COVID-19. Last month, organizers announced the 80th Sisters Rodeo was also canceled.

Earlier this year, to mark the 75th running of the event, Prineville city officials proclaimed 2020 as the “Year of the Cowboy.”

Held annually in June and July at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville, the Roundup Association puts on two separate events that include the PRCA rodeo and the state’s largest pari-mutuel horse races.

An announcement regarding the Crooked River horse races is scheduled for May 15.

“This was a heartbreaking decision for everyone involved,” Crooked River Roundup president Jason Snider said in a statement. “We have exhausted all possible options and came to the conclusion that because of the ongoing ban on large public events, it will not be possible to proceed with the rodeo as we have for nearly 75 years.”

Each year, the Roundup attracts many of the top professional rodeo competitors in the world.

Past winners have included some of the biggest names in rodeo, and the event is well-known for introducing up-and-coming talent.

“During a rodeo, if a rough stock rider receives a low score due to poor performance from the bull or bronc, they will be given a chance to do a re-ride,” said Snider. “We’re grateful to our loyal sponsors, more than 200 volunteers, and a strong community who will help us ‘Re-ride-75’ in 2021.”

Produced by a dedicated board of directors and more than 200 volunteers, Prineville’s Crooked River Roundup brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls.

Local ranchers started it in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon.

The Crooked River Roundup consists of a PRCA rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of horse racing in July.