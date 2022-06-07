Washington hospitals again strained by COVID-19 spread

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington hospital officials are warning that facilities are heading toward another COVID-19 case peak amid high spread in the community.

The News Tribune reports this time around the hospital caseload is impacting people seeking COVID-19 care and those seeking treatments for other health emergencies.

Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says at the end of last week, almost 600 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals across the state with about 20-25 patients a day on ventilators.

That compares with an average of around 230 hospitalized cases daily in April.

Hospital officials on Monday implored people to wear high-quality masks indoors in crowded, public spaces, and to get COVID-19 booster shots.

