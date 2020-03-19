▶️ COVID-19: Visit Bend scraps marketing plans as tourist hot spots shutter

Sunriver Resort and Mt. Bachelor – closed.

High Desert Museum and the Pavilion – shuttered.

Restaurants and breweries – dining rooms off limits.

It might be Spring Break, but it’s no time for tourists to come to town.

“It’s bad. There’s no easy way to say that,” said Nate Wyeth, VP of Marketing and Communications with Visit Bend, the agency tasked with creating marketing campaigns to attract tourists.

But what happens when COVID-19 shuts down most of our local attractions?

“We made the decision, prior to a lot of other DMOs, to pull our paid advertising early last week, just in the best interest of the industry in general,” he said. “People don’t want to travel right now, they don’t want to see commercials telling them to travel right now.”

But Visit Bend is prepping for the moment they can start advertising again.

“What our team is doing right now is putting into place campaigns we can implement when we come out of this,” Wyeth said. “Thinking about how to implement them, what that looks like, and make sure that we’re here for the community coming out of our dip.”

Wyeth is taking COVID-19 one day at a time and staying positive in the process.

“We’re hopeful that this will be short-lived and that there is still some pent-up demand to travel, and coming out of this people will still be ready to come visit us again.”