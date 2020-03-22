COVID-19: Veteran dies in Linn County; 24 new cases reported statewide

A veteran in his 90s died Sunday morning at the Oregon Veterans Home in Linn County, becoming the fifth COVID-19 death in the state.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11 and had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1), Lane (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (2). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Our hearts are heavy,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “This resident was a veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community, and he will be deeply and truly missed. On behalf of everyone at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Oregon Veterans’ Home, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them.”

Deschutes County now has 10 confirmed cases. Crook and Jefferson counties have not yet reported any positive cases.

The OHA reports there have been 2,864 negative tests in Oregon including 85 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Of the 161 cases in Oregon, 140 are from patients 35 or older.