US dropping one of the last COVID-19 mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
A senior administration official says the mandate expires Sunday.
The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the mandate is no longer necessary.
The official said Friday the CDC will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.
Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for tots
Next week brings a marathon of hearings as the U.S. decides whether to open COVID-19 vaccinations to kids under 5.
On Wednesday, both Moderna and Pfizer will argue their case. Each company aims to offer a different dose and number of shots.
If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes one or both type of shot, there’s still another question: Should all tots get vaccinated or just those at high risk?
Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.
If all the steps fall into place, the shots should be available later this month.
Man admits selling unregistered pesticide to fight COVID-19
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted to illegally selling unregistered pesticides as a COVID-19 defense to government and municipal entities.
Paul Andrecola pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Camden to wire fraud and other charges.
A criminal complaint alleges the 63-year-old Burlington County man made and sold pesticides that weren’t registered with the EPA as required, and weren’t on the EPA’s list of products deemed to be effective against COVID-19.
Andrecola and others allegedly put another company’s EPA registration numbers on his products and sold them to federal and local entities for $2.7 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.