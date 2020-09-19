COVID-19 testing decrease due wildfires and poor air quality

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The availability of coronavirus testing in Oregon decreased this week due to the massive wildfires and the hazardous air quality that stretched across the state.

Despite this, officials said Friday that data continues to show a decline in the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

This week, outdoor coronavirus testing sites in Oregon and the state’s laboratory used to hold and process tests were closed due to wildfires and poor air quality.

