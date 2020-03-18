COVID-19: Sunriver Resort suspends operations through mid-May

Sunriver Resort announced Tuesday it will suspend all operations through May 15th, putting many of its more than 500 employees out of work while the entire state works to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“This was not an easy decision, nor was it made lightly,” said resort Managing Director Tom O’Shea in a statement.

The resort about 15 miles south of Bend is home to lodge guest rooms and condos, four golf courses, a spa, restaurants, meeting and event space, stables and more.

“This situation has presented rapidly changing new information from public health officials that we have quickly responded to and will continue to monitor new developments,” O’Shea said. “We ask that you support and join us in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding discretionary travel and practicing social distancing.”

The resort will be canceling bookings between March 17 and May 15th. For those who have reservations with us between now and May 15, please contact our guest services team for information about changing or canceling a reservation at 541-639-4442.

O’Shea said minimal staff will stay on board during the shutdown for ongoing guest communications and to ensure facilities are maintained and secure.