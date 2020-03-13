COVID-19: School districts to offer free grab-and-go lunches during mandated closure

Local school districts are working to make sure kids don’t go hungry during the state mandated closure period.

Bend-La Pine

Bend-La Pine Schools will serve free “grab and go” meals for kids 18 and under at five locations throughout the district during the statewide closure period.

The meals will be served at the locations below between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.

Ensworth Elementary School

Sky View Middle School

Bend High School

Elk Meadow Elementary School

La Pine High School

Meals will be served on dates that were scheduled school days prior to the statewide closure order. Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go.

Gathering inside the school will be discouraged.

Bend-La Pine Schools custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal.

Adults can purchase a meal for $4.

Redmond

Beginning Monday, March 16th, children ages 18 and under can receive one free prepackaged breakfast and lunch at Redmond High School from the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Food distribution will occur in the school visitor parking lot.

Meal distribution dates and time are as follows:

March 16 – March 20: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

March 23 – 28: SPRING BREAK | No Food Distribution

March 30 & 31: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

No identification will be required to receive a meal. Attendees will receive one bag per child under the age of 18.

SISTERS

In Sisters, students are encouraged to stop by and have breakfast and / or lunch at the elementary school March 16-20th.

Seating is available outside or you can choose to “Grab and Go” your meal. Please wash your hands at the Sanitary Stations before eating.

Parking

Please park in the parking lot if you plan on eating on site.

The bus lane is available if you are stopping in to pick up a “Grab and Go” meal.

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Choice of Yogurt, Bagel or Cereal

Sun Flower Butter

Fruit & Milk

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sandwiches will be one of the following:

Ham and Cheese, Turkey and Cheese or Peanut Butter and Jelly

Carrots, Celery, Broccoli, Ranch Dressing

Fruit & Milk

MADRAS

We will serve student meals at our summer food service sites during the week of March 16th – 20th .

Meals will be served outside the cafeteria doors at the following locations: Madras High School; Bridges High School and Warm Springs K-8.

Meal service times: Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch is 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.