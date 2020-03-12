COVID-19: Pacific Power temporarily suspends disconnections and late fees

Pacific Power is temporarily suspending disconnections and late fees for non-payment for customers in Oregon, Washington and California to support the state of emergency declared in all three states in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The company will continue to evaluate other ways to support our customers for the duration of this quickly evolving public health emergency.

The company’s focus continues to be on maintaining the reliability of our service and the safety of customers, communities and colleagues.

Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 at any time to speak with a customer care agent who can help answer any questions. The company will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support all our customers throughout this event.