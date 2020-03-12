COVID-19: Pac-12 hoops tourney, competitions cancelled

The Pac-12 Conference made the decision Thursday to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice.

Oregon and Oregon State were set to play each other in the tournament Thursday at noon.

“This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events,” the conference said in a statement.