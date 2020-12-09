▶️ COVID-19 outbreak at Madras prison includes 61 inmates and staff

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

On Tuesday, Jefferson County saw 28 new cases of COVID-19.

Some of which are associated with an outbreak of 61 people at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, this includes a minimum of 30 employees.

The first cases were reported September 20th, but only picked up recently.

Over 900 incarcerated adults currently occupy Deer Ridge, and the entire institution will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Contact tracing that needs to be done for prison staff, whom may be affected by COVID-19, will be contacted by the local public health office of the county they live in.

Deer Ridge staff will handle contact tracing for Adults in Custody (AICs).

The county now has 162 active cases, double of what was seen last week.

Public health says since Thanksgiving, they have continued to see community spread.

It is uncertain when Deer Ridge will receive a vaccine.