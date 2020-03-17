COVID-19: Oregon’s total jumps to 66 after 19 new cases reported

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19, while Lane County officials said they had diagnosed their first case as well. The total statewide now sits at 66.

The 18 new cases include four in Clackamas, five in Linn, seven in Washington and one each in Marion and Multnomah counties.

Deschutes County currently is reporting six positive cases.

Lane County Public Health was notified tuesday that a test submitted by a local provider came back positive for COVID-19.

The resident is a 69-year-old man who lives in a private residence, according to a statement from Lane County. Contact investigations are ongoing, but based on the current information obtained; this case is thought to be an example of community transmission. He is currently at home, following all LCPH recommendations, and is medically stable.

Symptoms began for the man started March 1st with a fever, body aches, chills, and a light cough. A test was taken by the patient’s provider on March 13th, according to Lane County.

Lane County officials said if a public contact exposure point is identified, that information will be shared with the public.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Monday night announced four additional residents of the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Home now has a total of 13 residents with presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Twelve of the residents are veterans, and one is a veterans’ spouse.

One staff member has also tested positive. The employee was sent home when symptoms appeared and has remained in isolation ever since, in accordance with established infection prevention protocols and public health guidelines.

“In the midst of this unprecedented public health crisis facing our state and nation, the focus and efforts of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Lebanon Veterans’ Home staff remain on our now 13 residents and one employee who have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Our staff are working tirelessly to provide the residents the best possible care and attention,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “Though we’d hoped for the best, we always knew we were likely to receive more positive results as our partners at OHA continued testing for the virus. Our staff continue to diligently follow established infectious disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines. We know they are doing everything in their power to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep our community safe. All possible resources are being made available to support them in their critical work.”

ODVA is staying in regular communication with residents’ family members through email and other means. Family and the general public can also access current information at oregonveteranshomes.com or by calling the COVID-19 information line at 541-730-4344 for a recorded message that will be updated each day at noon.