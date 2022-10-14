Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Oregon, health officials warn

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely for the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels.

The Seattle Times reports King County, Wash., Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Thursday that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could see in the next month or so.

In the past, he says major surges in Europe have been a good predictor of what the U.S. can expect.

Duchin and Oregon health officials on Thursday urged residents to get the updated COVID booster shot as soon as possible.

