Oregon health officials give final monthly COVID-19 update

The Oregon Health Authority gave its final monthly briefing on COVID-19 Thursday, saying it anticipates the virus will remain with us for the foreseeable future.

With that, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidlinger says OHA is confident there is lower risk thanks to increased immunity.

The State of Oregon dropped below 200 hospitalizations on March 30 — a number not seen since May 2022. For perspective, the highest number during the pandemic was more than 1,100.

All emergency services provided by the government for the COVID pandemic will end May 11 — this includes updates to your online COVID vaccination card. While you will still be able to access your card after that date, you won’t be able to add any of your new information.

By fall of this year, the COVID vaccine will go commercial like all other vaccines.