COVID-19: Oregon reports one new death, 23 new cases

A 72-year-old woman in Marion County died Friday at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15. The death brings Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to four people.

On Saturday, Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 137 reported cases.

There are now nine confirmed cases in Deschutes County. The COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (6), Washington (11).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website.

The agency reported that 43 of the 137 cases required hospitalization – but 12 of the total cases did not provide information about that.

Overall, 2,338 people in Oregon have tested negative for COVID-19; 66 of those negative cases were in Deschutes County. There are 437 cases pending statewide, according to OHA.

Of the 137 positive cases reported in Oregon, 116 have been in patients age 35 or older.