COVID-19: OHA reports 2 more deaths; statewide case count jumps to 75

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from this virus to three, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The cases are a 60-year-old woman in Lane County, who died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14, and a 71-year-old man in Washington County who died March 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The Lane County resident tested positive for the virus March 17, while the Washington County resident received a positive result on March 16. Both had underlying medical conditions.

They are among a total of 75 people in Oregon who have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. That includes 10 new cases that were confirmed statewide today in the following counties: Benton (1), Lane (2), Marion (4), Washington, (2) and Yamhill (1). Lane County had previously reported one of the cases Tuesday night, after the OHA had released its report for the day..

“We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”

Washington County Health Officer Christina Baumann, M.D., M.P.H., said, “We are sad to learn of the first death in our county due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family during this time. We are committed to slowing down the spread of this disease and to protecting those most vulnerable among us.”

Patrick Luedtke, M.D., M.P.H., Lane County senior public health officer, said “First and foremost, we are deeply saddened by the loss of our community member. We ask that our community members, and the greater Oregon community, show kindness and compassion for the family of the deceased at this time. We are absolutely committed to preventing future death through slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

