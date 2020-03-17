COVID-19: Newport Ave. Market dedicates hour of shopping for seniors, those at-risk

Newport Ave. Market in Bend on Wednesday will begin providing a dedicated an hour of shopping for adults aged 65 or older, and for those with higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

Seniors and those high-risk adults will have the store to themselves between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The store is open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Newport is piloting the program in response to a request from the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. The isolated shopping experience mirrors what is being done in other cities and countries to meet the needs of high-risk populations.

The store is exercising extreme methods to keep its customers and staff clean, wiping down all surfaces in the store every three hours with concentrations of chemical cleaners higher than those recommended by the Center for Disease Control.

“We are dedicated to safely serving every member of our community,” said Newport Avenue Market CEO, Lauren Johnson.