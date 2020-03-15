COVID-19: Mt. Bachelor suspends operations for 7 days

Mt. Bachelor announced late Saturday that it will suspend operations for seven days, beginning Sunday.

“We will continue to monitor the dynamic COVID-19 situation and reassess our approach for the rest of the season during this timeframe,” the ski area said in a post on its website.

The closure affects all uphill travel as well through March 22nd.

“Suspending our operations is an important step for us to take in support of the nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” the statement said. “This is a dynamic situation and we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision but this is the right thing to do.”

Mt. Bachelor has modified its cancellation policies in light of the situation. Central Reservation will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. pst Sunday, March 15 to make adjustments.

Text or call 541-382-1709 with questions and changes.

“We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.”