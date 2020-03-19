COVID-19: Market of Choice employees get temporary hourly raise

The CEO of Eugene-based Market of Choice on Tuesday gave all his hourly employees a temporary $2/hour raise as a “thank you…during this time of crisis.”

The raise is effective retroactively from Sunday and will last “until this extraordinary workload is reduced.”

In the face of these unexpected and trying times, our employees have become true heroes, working tirelessly to provide essential food and supplies to our communities,” CEO Rick Wright said in a Facebook post. “Despite the additional pressures of unprecedented customer traffic and supply chain challenges that we have not seen in our industry’s history, they have stepped up to the plate, working with urgency while maintaining a sense of calm and caring.”

The grocery store chain has one location in Bend, 10 in Oregon and about 1,200 hourly employees.