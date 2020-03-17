COVID-19: Local grocers dedicating hour of shopping for seniors, those at-risk

Local grocery stores are setting aside dedicated hours of shopping for seniors and those with higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

At Newport Ave. Market, anyone 65 and over will have the store to themselves between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The store is open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Newport is piloting the program in response to a request from the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. The isolated shopping experience mirrors what is being done in other cities and countries to meet the needs of high-risk populations.

Market of Choice in Bend is offering a similar service for those 60 and over from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The store is open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.