▶️ COVID-19 leads to cancellation of 80th Sisters Rodeo

The 80th Sisters Rodeo has been canceled, according to event organizers.

President of the Sisters Rodeo Curt Kallberg said every rodeo across the nation has been canceled since the end of February, but that didn’t make it any easier to make the decision.

Kallberg said the hardest part was calling the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and say “we’re not going to be with you this year.”

He said he “feels for our members who work the rodeo and our community,” but felt everyone needs to get healthy.

The event was slated for June 10-14, but Kallberg said the community just isn’t ready to sit so close together in an arena.

The rodeo will celebrate 80 years with a big celebration in 2021, Kallberg said.