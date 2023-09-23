▶️ Health officials urging COVID, flu and RSV vaccines as fall begins

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is urging Oregonians to get this year’s flu vaccine, the updated COVID-19 vaccine, and, for adults 60 years or older, the RSV vaccine.

While the flu and RSV shots are available, pharmacies are struggling to get ahold of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“COVID vaccines are not widely available in our community at this time. They were recently commercialized so there’s a change and a whole new system. So we need to be a little bit patient for sufficient vaccine to be in our community,” Emily Horton with the Deschutes County Health Department said.

Kevin Russell, Director of Pharmacy at Prescryptive Pharmacy in Redmond, says the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to hit shelves next week.

“The end of the month is when we will start seeing it in the pharmacies. As soon as it comes in, we can start administering it,” Russell said.

Russell says all three vaccines are safe to take at the same time.

“If you want to cut down on the side effects you may experience for a day or two after it, you may want to space particularly the COVID vaccine about two weeks away from the other vaccines to minimize side effects,” Russell said.

The OHA says the RSV vaccine is only for adults 60 years or older. Another form of that vaccine for babies and toddlers will be released later this fall.

The Deschutes County Health Department says it will provide targeted clinics, administering all three shots. The department says these clinics are only for those who are vulnerable, under-represented and uninsured.