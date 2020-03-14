COVID-19: Deschutes County reports 2 new presumptive positive cases

Two more Deschutes County adults have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s presumptive positive case count to three.

Deschutes County Public Health communicable disease nurses are conducting contact investigations to identify and isolate individuals who have been in close contact with either person in the last 14 days.

The individuals who tested positive are self-isolating and complying with public health recommendations. No other information was given about the patients other than they are unrelated.

“Our communicable disease nurses are working to notify all close contacts of the new cases,” said Deschutes County Communicable Disease Supervisor Jill Johnson. “Our goal is to provide the public with the information they need to protect their health while respecting the privacy of individuals.”

Since Thursday afternoon, Oregon Health Authority reported six other new cases of COVID-19, all of which were from Linn County. The total number of known cases in Oregon is now 32.

Deschutes County’s first positive case was reported on Wednesday. The patient is being treated at a St. Charles facility.

Deschutes County is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about these cases, according to the health department.

“Now that laboratory capacity has expanded in Oregon, test results are coming in from multiple locations,” said OHA spokesperson Allyson Hagen. “It is important that local communities have the information they need as soon as possible. Some counties may release county data sooner than reported on the Oregon Health Authority website, because OHA updates its website daily: healthoregon.org/coronavirus.”

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.

Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

The COVID-19 virus spreads like the flu, when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person (close means about 6 feet).

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness. That has made it more difficult for health officials to identify sick individuals and stop the virus from spreading.

As testing capacity increases, officials expect the number of people who test positive with COVID-19 to rise.

To stay up to date on COVID-19, please visit www.deschutes.org/covid-19.