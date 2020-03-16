COVID-19: Deschutes Co. DA announces ‘zero-tolerance’ for price gouging

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel on Sunday announced a “zero-tolerance policy” toward price gougers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“If you’re putting our community at risk in order to make a buck during a time of crisis, in addition to rotting in hell, you’ll face the full weight of the legal power granted to me by the people of Oregon,” Hummel said Sunday in a statement.

Oregon law authorizes district attorneys to take action to restrain a person from engaging in the unlawful trade practice of price gouging consumer goods essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Before a district attorney can do so the Governor must declare an “abnormal disruption of the market.”

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel was in touch today with the Governor’s office and was informed that she is still monitoring the market to determine if an “abnormal disruption of the market” is occurring.

This this end, the Governor has encouraged all consumers who believe they have experienced excessive pricing to call the DOJ’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

The DOJ will monitor this line in real-time and will reach out to the Governor if she believes excessive pricing is occurring, so the Governor can act to make the necessary “abnormal disruption of the market” declaration.

“If the Governor determines an ‘abnormal disruption of the market’ exists in Deschutes County, and makes such a declaration, I will have a zero-tolerance policy toward offenders,” he said. “I encourage anyone who experiences excessive pricing of goods related to COVID-19 to immediately call the DOJ’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1-877-877-9392.”