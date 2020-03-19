▶️ COVID-19: Crook Co. schools to roll out digital lessons during mandated closure

By BROOKE SNAVELY

With Gov. Kate Brown closing Oregon schools until April 28th, districts across the region are now planning remote educational experiences to keep students engaged.

There are nearly 3,200 students enrolled in the Crook County School District and just about every single student has an iPad or a Chromebook.

Beginning April 1st, students will be receive nearly close to three hours of instruction per day on their digital device with support of their teachers from their classes.

“Every single teacher will be reaching out to their set of kids,” said Dr. Sara Johnson, Superintendent of the Crook County School District. “Teachers talked today about offering video instruction. Sometimes it will be recorded. Sometimes it will be through a Zoom or Google platform. We’ll be using our devices. We are just thankful that we have that many devices in our district. We’ll make sure every kid has a device and we’ll make sure every kid gets instruction for that device.”

Johnson says the virtual lessons will contain everything students experience in the classroom, except recess. That they’ll have to do on their own.

Students can expect virtual instruction in math, English, language arts. At least one high school culinary class instructor plans a live cooking laboratory during which students will cook at home and submit videos of their culinary creations.

“We have connections and focus teachers which is kind of like the old-fashioned home room so those kids will all be getting a call from their focus and connection teachers,” she said. “We are trying to make it as personable as possible. It’s not an online experience where you don’t have a human. It’s a real virtual education where it’s personalized.”

The virtual classes will be supported with how-to instructions for students and parents on how to use the technology.

Additionally, there will be call in help desk staffed with teachers to answer questions.

The Crook County School District will communicate with parents and students over the next few days how the system will work.

The virtual learning experience is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 1st.