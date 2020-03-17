COVID-19: COCC announces new restrictions, closures

 3/17/2020

Central Oregon Community College on Monday announced new restrictions to some operations and facilities through April 5th.

–          The Mazama Gymnasium, weight room and recreational drop-in facilities are closed, except as needed for finals week.

–          The Barber Library is closed to the public; however, the tutoring and testing center and the office of services for students with disabilities remain open.

–          One computer lab on each of the four campuses will remain open to students; on the Bend campus, the open lab is in Pioneer Hall.

–          All events scheduled by outside groups on any of the four COCC campuses have been cancelled.

–          Food service is available only to students who live on campus.

For more information, members of the public can call 541-383-7700.

