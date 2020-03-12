COVID-19: Closures, cancellations and more

All gatherings of more than 250 people are banned statewide in Oregon for four weeks to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus under an order issued by Gov. Kate Brown, who said “it’s time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread.”

The decision has several impacts locally and across the state. We’ll try to keep a running list here of major events and activities we know to be affected by the situation.

Here’s what we know right now: