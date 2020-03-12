COVID-19: Closures, cancellations and more

All gatherings of more than 250 people are banned statewide in Oregon for four weeks to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus under an order issued by Gov. Kate Brown, who said “it’s time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread.”
The decision has several impacts locally and across the state. We’ll try to keep a running list here of major events and activities we know to be affected by the situation.
Here’s what we know right now:
- Bend-La Pine Schools has suspended all non-essential school-based activities for 30-days, which is through the end of the day on April 8. This includes a 30-day suspension of all athletic and activity competitions. District sponsored athletic and activity practices will be able to continue at this time, as scheduled.
- Redmond School District is cancelling all school and district events Thursday. This includes all field trips, meetings, athletics and non-essential activities. Classes will still be in session.
- OSAA has cancelled all winter sports state tournaments.
- Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show is cancelled.
- Central Oregon Golf Show is cancelled.
- The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will cancel its groundbreaking ceremony for the 10-townhome site, Quince Townhomes in Redmond March 19 at 1 p.m.
- Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and other athletic events cancelled.
- University of Oregon and Oregon State University holding online-only classes where possible, altering winter finals and beginning spring term.
Join the Conversation