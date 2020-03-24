COVID-19 claims 3 more lives; 209 cases reported in Oregon

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to eight, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 209. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Clatsop (1), Jackson (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (4), and Washington (7). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Deschutes County is still reporting 10 positive cases.

The deaths involve a 78-year-old Clackamas County man who tested positive on March 15th; a 63-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive on March 16th but was not hospitalized at the time of his death and a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 19th. All three had underlying medical conditions according to OHA.

More than 4,300 people have tested negative in Oregon including 113 people in Central Oregon.

