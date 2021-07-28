COVID-19 cases surging throughout WA, vaccination urged

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials say COVID-19 cases are now surging throughout the state as the highly contagious delta variant becomes more widespread.

The state Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report shows the surge and that to get it under control, more people need to be vaccinated.

Acting chief science officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said with transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters.

Health officials in at least nine western Washington counties on Monday recommended mask wearing in public indoor spaces to help stop COVID-19 spread.