COVID-19: Brown orders cease of all non-emergency medical, dental, vet procedures to preserve equipment

Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday directed all hospitals, outpatient clinics, and health care providers, including veterinarians and dentists, to cease all non-emergency procedures, in order to preserve personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, gowns, and gloves, for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

The order also limits visitation in hospitals to protect health care workers and at-risk patients from the spread of COVID-19.

“It is critical that we preserve every piece of personal protective equipment we have in Oregon so that our health care workers can keep themselves safe while treating COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Brown. “If we do not take immediate action, the surge in demand in our hospitals for masks, gowns, and gloves will quickly outstrip the limited supplies they have available. We cannot let that happen. I want to thank the health care providers––including dentists, veterinarians, and others––who have already preserved and donated their critical supplies.”