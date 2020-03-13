COVID-19: BPRD to close all facilities through March 29

The Bend Parks and Recreation will close all its facilities beginning at the close of business Sunday through March 29th.

On Thursday, BPRD announced the cancellation of some classes and events at various district facilities. The decision to close the facilities came after an emergency meeting of its board of directors on Friday.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic situation and the decision to close facilities to the public is in alignment with local, state and federal guidance to prioritize social distancing to slow the community spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement.

District staff are not aware anyone with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 directly associated with any district facility; however, this is an extraordinary step to take to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff.

Facilities closed to the public include:

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

The Pavilion

Art Station

Bend Senior Center

District Office

Park Services

The facilities will continue to have administrative staff in the buildings, but the buildings will not open to the public. Programs scheduled at non-district locations are also canceled during the temporary closure.

Credits will be issued to an account for missed classes. Facility passes will be extended for the period of time that facilities remain closed.

Outdoor locations are open for public use and may be a much-needed opportunity to maintain social distancing. Parks, trails, athletic fields, and off-leash dog areas, will remain open to the public. It is requested that park users take personal measures to maintain social distancing.

Summer registration will open on Monday, March 23 as previously scheduled.