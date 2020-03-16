COVID-19: Boys & Girls Club of Bend to close through March

The Boys & Girls Club of Bend announced Monday it will remain closed through March 31.

“As we explored options to continually serve the community facing COVID-19 and the resulting school closures, we came to the conclusion that our ability to safely staff our club was untenable,” said Executive Director Juliana Williams. “We knew our members and families would be facing an increased need for our support and services, and vetted all options to continue to provide these services safely.”

The BGCB board and members of its senior staff ultimately decided to close the Clubs to protect the health and safety of our members, staff, and community.

“The closure of our Club puts our organization, and nearly every nonprofit, in a vulnerable position,” Williams said. “We know many of our families are struggling financially during this time, so we are committed to providing refunds and credits during this closure period. We will also be posting resources in the days to come on our website for where families can access food and other services.”

Any funds paid in advance for Spring Break programs will be refunded.

The BGCB business office will contact families to confirm when refunds will be processed. BGCB will also issue a 50% credit toward April membership fees for families who have paid for March programs. These will be automatic and there is no need to contact the business office.

As the situation develops and more information is available, BGCB will continue to communicate updates through email, social media, and its website (www.bgcbend.org). Facebook and Instagram at @bgcbend.