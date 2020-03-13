COVID-19: Bend United Methodist Church alters homeless breakfast program

Bend United Methodist Church, in light of the coronavirus situation, will be passing out sack breakfasts beginning Wednesday, March 18th on the lawn along Kansas St. where the medical van parks.

They will start passing out sack breakfasts from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or as long as they have sack lunches available.

The Day Center in the Community Room will also be closed. Because our building will be closed, the church will not be able to offer showers and the Free Store Clothing Room will also be closed.

Guests who receive their mail at our church will be able to pick it up.

The church will have an outdoor table staffed by a volunteer where mail can be picked up. But no one will be allowed, because of the coronavirus situation, inside the building to check mail.

The Needle Exchange will have an outside station next to the medical van.

Thrive will also have a table where guests can inquire about their services.

This arrangement will begin Wednesday, March 18th, and continue through March or until health officials deem the outbreak has passed.

The church is also transitioning to online worship services beginning this Sunday.

Please call the church office at 541-382-1672 for further information.