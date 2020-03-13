COVID-19: Bend Police to scale back in-person responses when warranted; encouraging online reporting

The Bend Police Department will begin evaluating calls for service to determine if they can be handled by phone, rather than in person to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the department is also encouraging citizens to use the online reporting portal for appropriate non-emergency crimes and asking people to call the department with questions rather than visit the office in person.

The number is 541-322-2960.

Fingerprinting services are also suspended until further notice.

“The City of Bend Police Department recognizes the need to follow State and Federal recommendations related to best practices associated with the spread of, and exposures to, COVID-19,” McConkey said. “Based on these recommendations we have evaluated and adjusted our services and response to calls for service. These decisions were made to follow social distancing guidelines.”

Future adjustments may be necessary in order to maintain the staff necessary to serve the citizens of our City.

Online reporting link:

https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/online-tools/online-police-report