Couples prep for the altar at Cascades Wedding Show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s January, so that means wedding season is right around the corner.

Brides-to-be, and a few grooms, were in planning mode at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center in Bend on Saturday.

The Cascades Wedding Show returned after a year off with 75 vendors ready to help those eager planners get ready for that special day.

Like the rest of life, the pandemic threw a wrench in the plans of both couples and wedding vendors.

“We purposefully stretched it out. We wanted to make sure that everyone we invited felt comfortable. Hopefully COVID restrictions will be a little bit less and people will be healthy,” said bride-to-be Nehala Pullam.

“That first year in particular we had a lot of cancelations, a lot of rescheduling,” said Autumn Persinger, owner of Ida’s Cupcakes. “We had a lot of weddings that had to reschedule over and over and over again, it was rough on everyone.”

Vendors included bridal wear shops, bakeries, florists, personal trainers, and more.

The event went on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.