Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond.

Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and Martha Stavarkis, 42, of Gladstone were pulled over on Highway 97 near SE Airport Way at about 10:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. An Oregon State Police drug K9 allegedly detected a controlled substance in the couple’s 2022 Honda Civic.

CODE detectives also found what the sheriff’s office called a “commercial quantity” of fake prescription drugs made of fenanyl. Detectives allegedly found other evidence of commercial drug sales.

RELATED: Prineville woman arrested for transporting drugs into Crook County

RELATED: Prineville woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl in fake oxycodone pills

The couple allegedly gave fake names. Detectives later discovered the Johnny Stavarkis was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Johnny Stavarkis was booked into the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Jail on multiple drug charges, giving false information and the previous warrants, which include a parole violation.

Martha Stavarkis was also cited on drug charges and hindering prosecution, the sheriff’s office said.

Redmond Police and Oregon State Police assisted in the investigation. The full operation lasted from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Fentanyl facts

Here are some facts on fentanyl directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Drugs may contain deadly levels of fentanyl, and you wouldn’t be able to see it, taste it, or smell it. It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test your drugs with fentanyl test strips.

Signs of opioid overdose