Couple on hook for $1,400 for illegally selling crab

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, June 11th 2021

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say an eastern Oregon couple has been sentenced to pay $1,200 after illegally selling recreationally-caught crab on the commercial market.

The East Oregonian reports Shawna and Gerald Wilson of Hermiston also will pay $100 each to the Turn In Poachers Line fund, and they are barred from obtaining a fishing or shellfish license for three years.

State Fish and Wildlife troopers began an investigation after receiving a call on the TIP Line reporting crab advertised for sale on Facebook.

Investigators followed up and discovered the couple selling live or cooked crab through social media.

