Country star Thomas Rhett joins 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is headed to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 19.

He’ll be joined by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Local presale begins Jan. 27th at 10 a.m. with the password “local.”

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28th.

Rhett has been nominated for four Grammy Awards was named “Male Artist of the Year” in 2019 and 2021 and “Entertainer of the Year” in 2020 by the Academy of Country Music.

Here’s the current Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 schedule:

May 13-14 – Bend Brewfest (in the Old Mill District for 2022)

June 14 – HAIM with special guest SASAMI

June 22 – Tenacious D with Puddles Pity Party

June 25 – “Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips

July 16 – Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Blue October

July 22 – Dispatch and O.A.R. with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Aug. 11 – Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Markle

Aug. 19 – Thomas Rhett with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Sept. 25 – Jack Johnson with special guests Ron Artis II, Thunderstorm Artis, and The Truth