▶️ Countdown to Mars: The role of MOXIE

We’re less than two weeks away from the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover landing – or at least hopefully landing – on the big red planet.

The good news – even if it crashes, there might be some technology that’s been developed that will still benefit us back here on Earth.

Things like satellite navigation, cordless power tools and scratch-resistant lenses were all inventions that came courtesy of our space program.

And Perserverance is carrying an invention with it that just might help us combat the effects of climate change on Earth.

In tonight’s episode of Countdown to Mars, Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes continues his discussion with one of NASA’s lead scientists on the project.