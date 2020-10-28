Council to decide on further cuts to Portland police budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four months after the Portland City Council approved reallocating $15 million from the Police Bureau budget to other city programs and initiatives, the council could OK diverting additional millions from the law enforcement agency.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly have called for redirecting another $18 million from the current Portland Police budget.

They propose spending the money on food assistance, continued funding for city-sanctioned outdoor tent camps and other non-police services.

But, any change to the budget will require three votes and Commissioner Amanda Fritz and Commissioner Dan Ryan have not publicly said yet if they agree entirely with either proposal, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has said he opposes diverting any more money from the police agency, which he oversees.